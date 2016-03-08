Juventus want Can to join Man Utd: here's why
20 October at 15:45Serie A giants Juventus reportedly want Emre Can to join Manchester United instead of any other club.
The Turkish midfielder joined Juve from United's fierce rivals Liverpool in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer. The 25-year-old appeared 29 times in the Serie A last season for the bianconeri, scoring four times and racking one assist.
Le10Sport claim that Juve would prefer seeing Can join United than any other club, even though they offered the midfielder in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain this past summer.
They claim that while PSG retain interest in the former Bayern Munich man, Juve want Paul Pogba to be involved in a possible deal. They feel that offering Can in a makeweight would help them sign the Frenchman.
The report also claims that PSG could well make an offer in January as Leonardo is desperate to sign him before competition comes in for him. But Juve would rather sell him to Old Trafford.
Can has appeared only three times in the Serie A this season- all three times from the bench. He hasn't been included in Juve's Champions League squad either.
