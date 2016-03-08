Juventus want Chelsea's Emerson as Alex Sandro deputy
11 October at 11:45Juventus already have one eye on the transfer market, as the club look to bolster their strength after a number of injuries in the opening months of the campaign has left them rather barebones in defence particularly.
The club are looking for an alternative left-back to ease the workload on Alex Sandro, as well as providing a valuable option for if the Brazilian suffers any injuries. The Bianconeri have a number of targets lined up but their first and primary goal is Emerson Palmieri. The Ital-Brazilian full-back joined Chelsea at the request of Maurizio Sarri, when he became head coach, but has only flourished in the squad this season.
It will be difficult for Juve to sign the defender, however, given Chelsea's transfer ban and the Premier League club would struggle to replace him properly. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are also looking into the possibility of signing Carlos Augusto, of Brazilian side Corinthians, as well as the ever-present name of Matteo Darmian, who joined Parma from Manchester United in the summer just gone.
