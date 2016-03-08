Juventus want Darmian to replace Cancelo
09 July at 22:05Juventus defender Joao Cancelo is being strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, with the Bianconeri not entirely convinced by the Portuguese right-back over the past season.
Despite a strong start to the season, Cancelo's second-half form dipped and eventually the club have been left with bitter feelings about the right-back.
Sky Sport are reporting that Juventus are lining up Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian as Cancelo's replacement, a player the club have been linked with for several transfer windows.
