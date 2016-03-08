Juventus want Liverpool target as Plan B for Paul Pogba and Milinkovic-Savic
07 June at 09:55Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly after Liverpool and Tottenham target Donny van de Beek as a possible alternative to Paul Pogba and Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The bianconeri are keen on signing a top quality midfielder this season even though Aaron Ramsey is already a Juventus player. Paul Pogba is someone that Juve have held talks for and personal terms have already been agreed for Lazio's Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
But Liverpool Echo in England have stated that Van de Beek is being seen as an alternative by Fabio Paratici's side if they fail to get either of the midfield stars.
Juve see Van de Beek as a player who can fill up the spot that Sami Khedira might leave behind, if the German decides to leave in the summer.
Ajax are ready to consider offers for the new Dutch international, but competition from Tottenham and Liverpool can make it a stiff affair indeed. Inter Milan have also been linked.
