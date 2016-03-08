Juventus want to bring Real Madrid duo to Turin

06 June at 23:30
As Eden Hazard nears a move to Real Madrid; with the English media reporting that in the past day talks have progressed to the point where a deal is on the verge of completion. 

This suggests that Real Madrid are going to need to start offloading players to help balance the books. Two players touted with a Real Madrid exit are James Rodriguez and Isco; two players who Juventus seem extremely interested in bringing to the Allianz Stadium.

Aside from a good relationship with Ronaldo, the duo will relish the chance at a fresh start after having fallen out of favour with Los Blancos in recent years.

Juventus are ready to challenge Napoli for Rodriguez whilst the Isco sale will depend on whether or not Madrid are able to bring any of their other transfer targets - most notably Paul Pogba.

