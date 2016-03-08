Juventus want to compete for Tottenham defender

01 February at 18:35
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's star defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Spurs defender Sanchez has become one of the Premier League's most promising defenders over the last two seasons, ever since he arrived at the club from Ajax in the summer of 2017 and costed Spurs a record fee of 42 million pounds.

Don Balon state that Juve are interested in signing the Colombian who shone for the country in the FIFA World Cup last summer. The outlet also states that Real Madrid are also interested in the defender, who is valued at 40 million euros.

