Juventus want to evaluate Wesley, before sending him out on loan next season

12 April at 10:00

Yesterday Wesley announced his arrival at Juventus with a photo first published and then deleted on social media networks. For Wesley the next months will be an important time, to test himself and be evaluated by the Bianconeri, who managed to complete this operation thanks to the precious collaboration of Mino Raiola.

 

These days the 19 year old full-back will start training with the Under 23’s. However, he won't be registered right away, given his status as a non-EU citizen. Juventus will wait to see how the next market will evolve, but - as Tuttosport writes - it is likely that Wesley will be sent out on loan to another club, where he can have more space and continue his growth. Maybe Sassuolo, a club with which Juve has already carried out a similar operation with Rogerio. The former Flamengo right-back won the U17 South American Championship’s with Brazil, and has been compared to former Juventus star Dani Alves in the past.

