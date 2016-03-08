Among the many profiles available, there are already many included on the wish list of Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici. Starting with the attack, we find Anthony Martial of Manchester United. If the Red Devils, at the request of José Mourinho, should hold keep him for another season, Juventus could work to sign him for free next summer.

In midfield, then, the options are not lacking. From the possible great return of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich to Adrien Rabiot. The operation with Tottenham for Mousa Dembelé is more complex, one of the favourites of Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino.



Alessandro Florenzi still hasn't found an agreement for the renewal with Roma, attracting the interest of Juventus. Then, to the duo of Atletico Madrid composed by Diego Godin and Filipe Luis, could be signed to strengthen the defence.