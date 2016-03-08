Juventus, Why failure to sign De Ligt could lead to deal for World Cup winning defender

16 April at 19:00
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is a hot topic at the moment. The young centre-back, who has become captain of the club at the age of 19, is a wanted man; with Juventus, Barcelona and PSG all considered to be the frontrunners for the Dutchman, or at least are the clubs who would be able to afford Ajax's price for him.

Barcelona, in recent months, have emerged as frontrunners for the Dutchman's signature. Juventus have taken a backburner in their approach, as he seems to be nearing a move to Barcelona. De Ligt's Ajax teammate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong agreed a €75m deal with Barcelona in January, to be completed in the summer, and there is a general feeling that de Ligt may follow suit.

Juventus, therefore, may need to look at alternate options. Luckily, AS report that if Barcelona sign de Ligt, they will be forced to sell French World Cup-winning centre-back Samuel Umtiti. If this is the case, Juventus may look at Umtiti as someone to bring into their squad.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.