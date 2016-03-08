Juventus will go after Guardiola if Allegri leaves
29 April at 11:35Serie A giants Juventus see Pep Guardiola if Massimiliano Allegri does leave the bianconeri at the end of the season.
Juve were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax, as despite having got an away goal in Amsterdam, Allegri's men fell to a 2-1 defeat in Turin in the second leg.
Tuttosport say that while Allegri is likely to stay at Juve next season, but his meeting with Andrea Agnelli at the end of the season will be decisive to whether he stays or goes.
But the report also states that if Allegri does leave, Juve will have a go at bringing Pep Guardiola at the club. They see him as a priority and dream about bringing the former Roma player to Turin.
Another alternative is Didier Deschamps- the man who helped France win the FIFA World Cup last summer. Deschamps has previously managed the Old Lady and made over 120 appearances for the club as a player back in 1994 till 1999.
Go to comments