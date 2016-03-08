Serie A giants Juventus now reportedly consider Daniele Rugani intransferable, with Mattia Caldara now sold to AC Milan to bring Leonardo Bonucci back to the Old Lady.Rugani was said to be very close to a move to Chelsea, who had made an offer for the Italian and the offer was close to about 50 million euros. Rugani had traveled to the United States for the Old Lady's pre-season tour but the offer for him was being considered.Gazzetta dello Sport say that Juventus now consider Rugani unsellable and will not let him go at any cost, despite Chelsea highly interested in the player.Having already let go of one of their prized young central defenders, the bianconeri will not sell another of their young stars at any cost. And Rugani too is now willing to stay at the club because of Leonardo Bonucci's presence and knows that he will learn a lot from the experienced central defender.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)