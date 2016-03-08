Juventus will soon hold talks for Sassuolo star

05 April at 22:55
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly very keen on signing Merih Demiral and will soon hold talks to sign the Sassuolo man.

The Turk is currently on loan from Antalyaspor and could even join Sassuolo on a permanent basis in the summer. The 21-year-old has appeared in six Serie A games, scoring twice.

IlBianconero state that Juventus are keen on the player and Fabio Paratici has been impressed by what he has seen from him. They want to be in the front row of admirers and will soon hold talks for the player. 

Sassuolo have the option of signing him on a permanent basis for 7 million euros.

 

