Juventus win 2018/19 Serie A title with 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina
20 April at 19:55Juventus have confirmed themselves as the champions of the 2018/19 Serie A title with a win over Fiorentina today. Fiorentina lead through Juventus and Manchester United target Nikolas Milenkovic in the sixth minute before an equaliser from Alex Sandro in the 37th minute and an own goal from Fiorentina defender German Perzzella gave the Bianconeri what they needed to win the title.
As it stands, Juventus have 87 points from 33 games; Napoli in 2nd with 67 points from 32 games. This therefore means that even if Napoli win their game-in-hand, they'll still be 17 points clear of Juventus with just five games left - making the metaphorically impossible figuratively impossible.
This title win, however, will come as a bittersweet reward for a tough week for the club. Juve were dumped out of the Champions League by underdogs Ajax at the Allianz Stadium during the week, losing 2-1 with Juve target Matthijs de Ligt wowing his suitors and frustrating them at the same time; the 19-year-old defender and captain scoring the winner.
