Juventus win the scudetto: Newspaper front pages in Italy

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus won their 7th scudetto yesterday night. The Old Lady needed one point in their away clash to Roma and that's exactly what they got after the game with the giallorossi who, in the meantime, had already qualified for the Champions League, their minumum season target. Il Corriere dello Sport, Gazzetta and Tuttosport choose two similar headlines ‘7 bello’, ‘7 bellissimi’ and ‘bellissimo’. Front pages of national and politic papers also talk about the Old Lady’s accomplishment. Watch the front pages of the top Italian papers in our gallery.