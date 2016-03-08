Marco Pjaca and Fiorentina seem to be ever closer, despite the inclusion of new suitors for the Croatian talent. The negotiation will be concluded at the end of the World Cup where Croatia is currently set to play in the knockout stage but - according to La Gazzetta dello Sport - Juventus and the Viola are nearing an agreement for the transfer with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption.Pjaca would have the opportunity to return to Italy after the loan experience at Schalke 04 that allowed him to recover full physical efficiency, a move made in January of 2018. He featured 7 times in the Bundesliga in the second half of Schalke’s season.The 23-year-old joined Juventus in July of 2016 from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. His contract with Juve runs until 2021, so another loan could be a great move to secure increased playing time following his injury.