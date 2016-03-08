Juventus winger still disappointed for not playing 2018 World Cup
14 June at 17:50Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has taken on Instagram to express his unhappiness for Italy not to play in the FIFA World Cup on the day of the first match of the tournament.
“It still hurts. Now that it’s starting, it all comes back to mind all these months on. The disappointment, anger and frustration at not being there and not taking the whole nation to the World Cup is enormous,” Federico Bernardeschi said.
“Many will think that we don’t care, that we’ve already forgotten everything, that we didn’t commit ourselves enough.
“Unfortunately it’s not like that. We know we should have done a lot more, that’s for sure. But we Italians are not made to cry for ourselves. We have to react, and we know how to react!
“We’ve embarked on a new path, with a great desire to do it and we’ll have one more reason to give our best: to wipe this disappointment from the minds of all the Italian people! Good luck to those playing in it, may the best team win. We’ll be back, make no mistake about it!”
