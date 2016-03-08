Juventus winger to return to action after international break
08 October at 19:05Juventus winger Douglas Costa is ready to return to action after being out for some time due to an ankle injury as well as a red card suspension for spitting on Federico Di Francesco in his team's Serie A clash against Sassuolo in round 4.
According to reports, the 28-year-old was in Brazil in the recent days, but after the international break, he will be back with his teammates.
Massimiliano Allegri is thus expected to have the Brazilian international at his disposal for the matches at home against Genoa and away against Manchester United in the next round of the Champions League group stage.
Costa's season has not been as productive as desired so far, as he has not managed to score or assist a goal in 5 matches for the Bianconeri. However, it must be noted that he has not featured that much due to the already mentioned injury and suspension.
