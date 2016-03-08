...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Juventus wish Pogba on his birthday, fans go wild

15 March at 19:00
Juventus fans have become excited after the bianconeri wished Paul Pogba a happy birthday on Twitter.

The Manchester United man turns 26 today and he is enjoying an impressive season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Times under Jose Mourinho were not good but things have now changed for the Frenchman.

 
Despite that some rumors about Pogba's links with Juve refuse to go away. And when Juve wished Pogba happy birthday today, the Old Lady fans went mental.

View our gallery to find out how fans reacted
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.