Juventus wish Pogba on his birthday, fans go wild

Juventus fans have become excited after the bianconeri wished Paul Pogba a happy birthday on Twitter.The Manchester United man turns 26 today and he is enjoying an impressive season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Times under Jose Mourinho were not good but things have now changed for the Frenchman.Despite that some rumors about Pogba's links with Juve refuse to go away. And when Juve wished Pogba happy birthday today, the Old Lady fans went mental.