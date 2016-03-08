Serie A giants Juventus have witnessed a stock market boom as the cost of their share has reached 1 euro for the first time since the beginning of 2018.It is said that not even after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo that did Juventus witness this much of a boom in their stock. But a week after his Serie A debut and before his home debut against Lazio later today, the value of the club's share has now increased to 1 euro.Ronaldo's presence is to thank, apart from some other factors as well. One of those factors is the Arabs' recent bid for Liverpool, which was sent back by the Fenway Group.The offer was of about 2 billion euros, which is double the value of Juventus currently and that has alerted clubs across Europe. Because of that, it is learnt that the markets are sniffing a deal as Juventus are a club of a lesser value for a player like Ronaldo who is arguably the best in the world.Here is a gallery of the most valuable clubs in the world