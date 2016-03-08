Juventus won't give up on Chiesa: their plan

In the summer, he could have ended up at Juventus. Despite reaching an agreement with the club on the personal terms, Federico Chiesa ended up staying at Fiorentina, as a result of the latter's decision to keep him.

As IlBianconero.com recalls , the Bianconeri's sporting director Paratici had reached an agreement with the winger on a five-year dear worth €5m per season, including bonuses. However, Fiorentina requested €70m and even with the former owners, negotiations would have been tough.

Then, as we all know, Rocco Commisso took over the club. Even though Chiesa wanted to make the leap and start a new adventure, as the report claims, the new owner closed the door to the negotiations. In other words, he was considered unsellable.