Juventus won't give up on Rakitic: the strategy

However, as the news outlet points out, the Turin side will have to succeed with what they failed to do this summer: offload Emre Can and Mario Manedzukic. The two are considered surplus to requirement, meaning a move is certainly on the cards for both.

With the money earned from the sale, AS continues, the Bianconeri will be able to make a proper attempt to sign the Croatian midfielder, who wants to leave Barcelona for a new adventure. He considers Juventus a good option, thus a move is certainly not out of reach.

Furthermore, as Don Balon adds , Ronaldo has given the go-ahead for the move, having been asked about the Juventus management what he thinks about the player.