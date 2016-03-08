Juventus won't give up on Rakitic: the strategy
05 September at 19:00The idea of adding Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic to the midfield department hasn't faded for Juventus. According to reports from AS, the Bianconeri could launch a second assault for the Croatian in January, having failed this summer.
However, as the news outlet points out, the Turin side will have to succeed with what they failed to do this summer: offload Emre Can and Mario Manedzukic. The two are considered surplus to requirement, meaning a move is certainly on the cards for both.
With the money earned from the sale, AS continues, the Bianconeri will be able to make a proper attempt to sign the Croatian midfielder, who wants to leave Barcelona for a new adventure. He considers Juventus a good option, thus a move is certainly not out of reach.
Furthermore, as Don Balon adds, Ronaldo has given the go-ahead for the move, having been asked about the Juventus management what he thinks about the player.
