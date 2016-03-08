Juventus working on another free transfer; after Rabiot, Ramsey and Buffon
11 July at 21:45After completing the free transfers of Welshman Aaron Ramsey, PSG's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and club legend Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus are now just a step away from completing yet another zero-parameter deal.
According to what has been suggested, the club are ready to complete a deal for Hamza Rafia, a French-Tunisian starlet who has just had his contract with Ligue 1 side Lyon expire this summer.
Juventus are ready to sign Rafia on a zero-cost deal, adding him to the illustrious list of names the club have already managed to pick up for no face value cost this summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments