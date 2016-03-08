Juventus working on another free transfer; after Rabiot, Ramsey and Buffon

11 July at 21:45
After completing the free transfers of Welshman Aaron Ramsey, PSG's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and club legend Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus are now just a step away from completing yet another zero-parameter deal.

According to what has been suggested, the club are ready to complete a deal for Hamza Rafia, a French-Tunisian starlet who has just had his contract with Ligue 1 side Lyon expire this summer.

Juventus are ready to sign Rafia on a zero-cost deal, adding him to the illustrious list of names the club have already managed to pick up for no face value cost this summer.

