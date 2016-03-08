Juventus working with agent of Man City defender to secure double deal
04 August at 11:15After a whole summer of 'will he, won't he', Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo looks finally set to leave the club, with under a week left of the English transfer window. Manchester City have been seemingly working on a deal all summer but now the formula has been nearly agreed upon, with Brazilian right-back Danilo heading in the other direction, whilst Cancelo joins the Premier League champions.
The deal is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations, with the only issue left being the two club's varied valuation of the Brazilian; City seeing him closer to 30-35 million euros whilst Juventus value him at no more than 20 million euros. However, there is an increasing confidence that an agreement will be found and that the transfer will go through.
However, there is another part of the deal. Juventus have been using their communication with Danilo's agent to accelerate progress towards a deal for highly-rated Spanish starlet Juan Miranda of Barcelona. Reportedly, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici is ready to offer a deal of 10 million euros plus bonuses for the full-back, who would prove to be an important building block for the future; whilst Danilo helps to satisfy their short-term needs.
