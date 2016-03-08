Juventus would consider selling Rabiot in upcoming January transfer window: the price
27 December at 19:00Juventus would consider selling French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but only for a decent offer, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the Bianconeri aren’t impressed with the performances of the 24-year-old former Paris Saint Germain midfielder in the first half of the season. The player has made 12 appearances across all competitions but hasn’t scored a goal or provided an assist in that time. The Turin based club would consider selling him for an offer of at least €15 million.
Apollo Heyes
