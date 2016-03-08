Juventus youngster offers Paulo Dybala advice after Argentine's frustration

As has been collected by Tuttosport, Juventus youngster Moise Kean spoke at a press conference in which he spoke on his Italy call-up, the Euro U21 championships and teammate Paulo Dybala, who is frustrated at a lack of first team football."This stage is very important as any call with the National team is very important: Quagliarella is a great striker, you can always learn from players like him."Euro U21? I always train to try and make myself ready."​It's always a dream to play in Juventus, the Juventus climate is calm, we are aware that we are doing well and that we can continue to do well. Dybala disappointed in the benches? It's normal, but he is always ready for anything"

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.