Juventus, Zambrotta: 'Inter are the favourites in the Derby d'Italia...'
30 September at 23:30Former Juventus full-back Gianluca Zambrotta spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the Bianconeri’s upcoming Derby d’Italia.
"Inter are favoured because they are in a happy moment, they will be in front of their audience and with the enthusiasm of Conte: San Siro will be bedlam. It will be difficult for Juve, but they remain the team to beat. It's going to be a big match but compared to the last few years Inter have come to us in a different way and Juventus will have to be more careful.”
Zambrotta spent seven years with the Bianconeri between 1999 and 2006, before he left for La Liga giants Barcelona following the Calciopoli scandal. The player made 217 league appearances for the Bianconeri.
Inter are currently top of the league table after a perfect start to the season, winning all six of their opening games. Juventus are two points behind the Nerazzurri after dropping points in a frustrating draw against Fiorentina.
Apollo Heyes
