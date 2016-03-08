Juventus, Zidane could replace Marotta with Man United also in the hunt
30 September at 17:10After Giuseppe Marotta announced his departure from Juventus yesterday, many rumours have been circulating in the media about a potential replacement of the director at the club, and one of the names that popped up was Zinedine Zidane.
Zidane could indeed return to Juventus. As reported by Tuttosport, the former Real Madrid manager and the legendary midfielder could take Marotta's position at the Old Lady.
However, the Bianconeri must be wary of Manchester United, for whom the Frenchman could become a hot name for the coaching position in the case of Jose Mourinho's sacking.
As mentioned, for Zinedine Zidane it would be a return to one of his former clubs. As a player, he spent 5 seasons at the club, playing over 200 matches for the Italian champions.
After leaving Juventus, he joined Real Madrid and then several years later became the coach of the Los Blancos. In his short spell at the club, he made history by winning three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.
Go to comments