Juvenus draw up strategy for Federico Chiesa signing
08 June at 10:35Reports from Tuttosport suggest the way Juventus will look to carry out transfer business for the signing of Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.
Chiesa is one of the most in-demand Italian youngsters in the world right now and a host of clubs are told to be after him. The likes of Inter and Roma have already made offers for the winger, with the Old Lady also interested in signing him.
Tuttosport say that Juventus will look to use Marko Pjaca as makeweight to sign the Italian Chiesa, if they don't already use the Croatian to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.
If Pjaca is already offered to Lazio, Juventus will wait for a season to sign Chiesa.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
