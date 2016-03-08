Kabak close to Schalke, Milan and Bayern expected to counter

Over the last couple of days you could have been forgiven for thinking that it was a straight race between Bayern Munich and Milan for Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak. But now according to multiple sources in Germany, the Turkish centre-back has agreed to join Schalke next season.



Schalke will see this as a great coup to seal the transfer of one of the most in demand teenagers of the transfer window, and can thank club director Michael Reschke for the chance to sign the wonderkid. Reschke brought Kabak to Stuttgart from Galatasaray in January, and worked on the contract that included the €15m release clause, before he moved to Schalke and then activated the release clause at his new club. The presence of the man who helped bring him from Turkey to the Bundesliga is also said to have helped Kabak to decide on taking the move to Schalke.



Kabak seems to have also been swayed by the promise of regular first team football, but the finances of the deal will also have played a part in helping him to make up his mind. The offer presented by Schalke is thought to exceed those of both Milan and Bayern Munich, and that coupled with the reasons above seem to have swayed the youngster to accept the move. While we are yet to hear any official announcement on the subject, the next few hours are expected to be fundamental, as we will see if Milan or Bayern respond to Schalke’s late swoop by upping their offer for the young defender, but at the moment he is theirs to lose.