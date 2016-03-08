Oliver Kahn has given his own two cents

According to the legendary German shotstopper, Buffon isn’t in Paris so that he can play second fiddle.

So far in Ligue 1, the Italian has only played twice, with Alphonse Areola getting three starts, including the 4-0 win at the weekend against Saint-Etienne.

Speaking to Kicker, the German said that he doubted that “as a Juventus legend, Buffon joined Paris-Saint Germain to do them a favour.

“He’s here to win the Champions League. Being a spectator on the bench really doesn't match his expectations.”

Then again, new Coach Thomas Tuchel is known for working with youngsters, and has already strived to play the likes of Bernede, N’Kunku, N’Soki and Dagba this season.

Unlike Kahn - who won the jug-eared trophy once in 2001 with Bayern - Buffon has never lifted the Champions League, and is believed to have to Paris in order to lift the trophy.