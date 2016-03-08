Kai Havertz, concrete interest from Juve and other big clubs in Europe
28 November at 11:25German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen’s midfielder Kai Havertz is attracting interest from number of top clubs in Europe, as per the Bild cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 20-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in European football after series of impressive performances for his current club in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Havertz has been attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich in Germany, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain, Juventus in Italy and Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in England, and therefore, a serious transfer battle is expected in the summer transfer window next season.
The German international has been at Leverkusen since 2010 but was only promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2016.
Since then, Havertz has represented his current club in 121 matches in all competition where he has scored 31 goals along with providing 23 assists.
