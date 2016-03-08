Kai Havertz set to leave Leverkusen as free agent next summer: report

12 September at 18:01
German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have resigned to the fact of losing star midfielder Kai Havertz for free in the summer of 2020, as per a report published in the Kicker.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Germany and is now in the final year of his contract with Leverkusen.

It is believed that Havertz has been attracting interest from the likes Bayern Munich in Germany and Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain.

Havertz has represented Leverkusen in 91 league matches where he has scored 25 goals for the club.

