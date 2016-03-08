Kaka: 'Gattuso has the Rossoneri DNA. Ronaldo surprised me against Atletico'
17 March at 09:50Tonight AC Milan will face Inter at the San Siro in the Derby della Madonnina and in this event, Gazzetta dello Sport interviewed one of the historical protagonists of previous matches between the two sides, Kaka.
"Juve is far away but Leo and Maldini are working well. The team is growing at a very relative expense, budgets are improving. It is important to return to an economically healthy environment," he said.
"Gattuso? He is very important. Rino has the Rossoneri DNA and if he returns in the Champions League it will be perfect. Piatek? He is great, a bomber but comparing him [to Shevchenko] is harmful. He is always in the right place at the right time. Truly a great purchase.
"Paqueta like me? I repeat, I don't like comparisons, it is not right. Both he and Piatek are very good. Both of them will build their story, they shouldn't think about the stories of others.
"Icardi? I know little about it. Certainly, Mauro is a player who shifts the balance. In this world dominated by social media, it is difficult for players to manage themselves, it is a very big risk because they are celebrities. It is necessary to divide off the field matters from your career. It is not easy but Icardi is important for the team. I think the best thing would be to talk it all over.
"Ronaldo against Atletico? It doesn't surprise me for what it is but it surprises me because he is still at this level. I believe there is also a Messi effect, this continuous challenge, this desire to always outdo oneself. At 34 and after so many successes, Cristiano still finds surprising motivations.
"My life without football? I don't feel old but it is strange. I'm travelling a lot, I'm more with my children, Ido things I couldn't find time to do, like skiing or surfing. Who will win the derby? Milan, Piatek and Paqueta will score. Because in the end, Kaka likes memories but the new stories perhaps even more," Kaka concluded.
