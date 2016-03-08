AC Milan legend Ricardo Kaka has hailed his former rossoneri teammate and current Milan boss Rino Gattuso and has lauded the way he makes his side train and how he motivates the players.The Brazilian footballing icon was recently talking to MilanTV about Gattuso and his training methods. And on Teachers' Day, Kaka was full of praise for the rossoneri boss.He said: 'It was great to see him train with my eyes for the first time."He is the same as he was when he used to train a player at the same level of energy and motivation. He spent all the time motivating the team, standing by the players to ask for the best, but that's not all."Rino is very good, he has managed to study and prepare well and all this makes him a phenomenon ".Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)