Kaka heaps praise on new AC Milan signing Lucas Paqueta but "we are not similar"
21 February at 19:00AC Milan and Brazil legend Kaka spoke to Tencent Sports about Milan's January purchase of former Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta; who has wasted no time wowing fans in rossoneri since his arrival.
"Lucas is a good player, he did well to go to Milan, the club's situation changed and he helps rebuild the team. This is a new era for Milan and Lucas arrived at a great time.
"I do not think we are similar, I do not think it's the best to compare us; Lucas can do good things, he has great qualities but we go calmly, without pressure, I hope Lucas may have the same results as I did."
In his 5 Serie A games since joining, Paqueta has scored one, assisted one and, as per WhoScored, has a 7.09 rating overall.
