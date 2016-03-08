Kaka: 'I wish Pioli luck, I hope Milan can recover'

Special good luck has arrived for Stefano Pioli. AC Milan legend Ricky Kaka spoke to Sky Italia about the Rossoneri's current situation, wishing the new manager the best of luck on his mission to try and turn things around."Let's see how it goes, Pioli has just arrived. Let's hope Milan can recover soon. I'd like to wish the manager good luck, I hope he can do a good job. As a fan, I hope things will go well from now on, it's difficult to say anything else if you're not in the club," he stated.