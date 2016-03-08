Kaka leaves door open to future role with Milan

AC Milan have been stealing headlines of late for all the right reasons with the signing of Gonzalo Higuain and appointments of Leonardo and Paolo Maldini. Bringing in familiar, trusted figures has fans much more optimistic ahead of the new season.



Another familiar face at Casa Milan has spoken on the possibility of working with the club. Ricardo Kakà explained his relationship with Milan to the microphones of the Brazilian website UOL and what his wishes are for the future:



"My relationship with Milan is very close, it has always been so, and now with the return of Leo, of Maldini, figures with whom I have played and with whom I have a good relationship, the possibility increases. My priority is still to be with my children in Brazil, but the doors are open to approach and see how the world of a sports director works. I do not have to remain physically in Italy or have responsibilities, it would be more to know the market.”

