Kaka had some very positive things to say in a long interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport, claiming that Milan want to

Quizzed by the pink paper about the Rossoneri, the Brazilian - who won a Champions League title with the Diavolo back in 2007 - claimed that Milan “is a team that is seriously trying to earn back its place in elite football. And we shouldn’t ignore the Europa League: when the teams who are eliminated from the Champions League show up (in the knockout stages) it will make the tournament fascinating, and winning it could be fundamental.”

Kaka was also more than happy to wax lyrical about Juventus, whom he said “is the strongest team in Italy, but many things can happen in football. Leicester won the Premier League, for example.”

The former Real Madrid star also said that Ronaldo “wasn’t a diva”, and that it was “really good to play with him, but it’s a lot of work, because Cristiano is very competitive and always wants to win.”

The former playmaker is returning for the third time in Northern Italy, and will be an understudy to sporting director Paolo Maldini and technical director Leonardo as they attempt to rebuild Milan.