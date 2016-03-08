Kaka: 'Paqueta is ready for Brazil's number 10. He will write history'
23 March at 12:00Leaving to Liverpool for the match between Liverpool and AC Milan legends, former Rossoneri man and Ballon d'Or winner Ricardo Kaka gave an interview to Sky Sport.
"Seeing this relationship between Milan and Brazil is beautiful. Paqueta grew up in Brazil, played in Flamengo and is now bringing this union between the Rossoneri and my land," he said.
"The number 10 of the Brazilian national team? It is nice for him, he will write a great story. I think he is ready. But when you are on the field, the number on your shoulders doesn't count. He is ready for the national team, he just needs to mature in his game but he has a good coach who knows the South Americans. Gattuso has helped him a lot, he is helping him too and he is growing in awareness," Kaka added.
Paqueta could make his debut with the number 10 shirt for the Selecao today in Brazil's friendly match against Panama at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.
Go to comments