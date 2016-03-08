In an interview with Brazilian outlet UOL, Kaka revealed his plans for the future, hinting at an AC Milan return.

"My relationship with Milan is very close, and it has always been like this. With the return of Leonardo and Maldini, friends with whom I have played and have a good relationship with, my connection to Milan only increases.

"My priority is to be with my children in Brazil, but the doors ate open to see how the world of a sporting director works. I don't have to remain in Italy for long or have any responsibilities for that matter, it would be more to see how things work," Kaka concluded

AC Milan's technical director, Leonardo, has previously revealed that Kaka will arrive in Milan in September, where he will shadow Leonardo to understand the work a bit more. It remains unknown if he will take on any duties with Milan later on.