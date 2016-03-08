Kaka reveals his preference between Ronaldo and Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? The debate remains very open and will likely remain so for some time. However, some have a very clear idea about the hierarchies of world football, for example, another legendary footballer - former Ballon d'Or winner Ricardo Kaka, who spoke about his preference between the two during an Instagram live for the FIFA channel.



"I played with Cristiano and he is truly a magnificent footballer but I have to choose Messi," he said.



"Messi is a genius, a real talent. The way he plays is incredible. Ronaldo is a machine. He is not only strong and fast but he also has a strong mentality. He always wants to win and play, to be the best.



"In the history of football, Messi and Ronaldo are certainly among the five strongest players in the world. We are very lucky to see them play," the former AC Milan attacking midfielder concluded.