Kaka reveals Ronaldo’s secrets

The former star of AC Milan and Brazil's national team Kaka spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport on the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Kaka spent part of his career at Real Madrid in the company of the Portuguese player and had a few thoughts to share about his former teammate:



"It's great to play with him, even against him because Cristiano is very competitive and always wants to win.



"The years I lived in Madrid were very intense and positive, I am very close to Cristiano, and thi was not the case with all the players in the locker room of Real Madrid. At the beginning the group that spoke Portuguese Pepe, Marcelo, me and Cristiano, we were close friends.



"Cristiano is friendly, very sociable. Brings energy and Juve has done very well to sign him. With his fitness and professionalism, he will be able to stay on top for many years."

