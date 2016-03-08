AC Milan legend Ricardo Kaka has revealed as to why he has not comeback to the rossoneri yet after already having retired from club football.Kaka has always been keen on coming back to Milan and take up a role in the management side of things and he has been very clear about it as well. He has also been very open for his love for the club.Calciomercato exclusively caught up with Kaka when he arrived in Milan to meet Paulo Maldini and Leonardo. The Brazilian was asked about why he could not return to the club in any way.He said: "Why did I not return to the old club? Always because at this moment, my priorities are the children. Of course, I am very happy with the return to Milan of many of my former teammates like Leonardo and Maldini."Gattuso, I am delighted that he is the coach, for the determination he has and the culture of work he has brought in. Now we hope that the results will come, with Napoli it was a great match, it will be exciting to be in San Siro to see Milan -Roma and I expect a victory.""I'm always delighted to return to Milan, it's always nice to be here but I have not yet heard from Leonardo about a possible role to Milan."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)