Former AC Milan superstar Ricardo Kaka dreams a return to the rossoneri in the future.While the Brazilian playmaker announced his retirement from football in December last year, Kaka spent six fruitful years at the San Siro from 2003 to 2009 in his first spell and later returned to play for them in the 2013 season and spent a season there. He scored over 100 goals for the club in the two spells combined.In an interview that Kaka gave to Gazzetta dello Sport recently, he talked of his dream to return at Milan. He said: "Let's see. I like football a lot, now I'm living away from there. But it is a necessary step because I am preparing a new phase. I'm very interested to go back to Milan, I do not know when, but it will happen, and I hope soon because Milan is my home."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)