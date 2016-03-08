Kalidou Koulibaly deals blow to Man Utd and Chelsea: 'I want to grow with Napoli'

Kalidou Koulibaly is currently considered to be one of the best defenders in Serie A and, possibly, even the world. The Senegalese centre-back is a formidable talent and an immovable object at the heart of Napoli's defence. Kolibaly, however, has been linked with moves away from Napoli for some time now, with Manchester United and Chelsea specifically looking like two strong contenders for his signature.However, Koulibaly himself has dealt a temporary blow to both club; as he spoke about his future in an interview with Rai Sport:"I'm delighted that many teams follow me but I want to demonstrate on the field to be at the level of the greatest."I do not know if I'm one of the strongest defenders in the world, I always try to give my best. Since I'm here, I want to grow up with Napoli, I have a lot of motivation to go on and I want to keep doing that."

