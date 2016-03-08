Kalidou Koulibaly 'flattered' by Manchester United interest

Koulibaly Napoli Paqueta Milan
18 February at 16:30
Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli defender, has been linked heavily with a move to the Premier League; with both Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the Senegalese centre-back.

Interviewed by the Manchester Evening News, Koulibaly has said that he is flattered by the interest of the big clubs but at the moment is focused and dedicated to giving his all to Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli.

Koulibaly could cost Manchester United or Chelsea upwards of €100m, given his status, and likely this could be a move to focus on in the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.