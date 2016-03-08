Kalidou Koulibaly 'flattered' by Manchester United interest

Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli defender, has been linked heavily with a move to the Premier League; with both Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the Senegalese centre-back.Interviewed by the Manchester Evening News, Koulibaly has said that he is flattered by the interest of the big clubs but at the moment is focused and dedicated to giving his all to Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli.Koulibaly could cost Manchester United or Chelsea upwards of €100m, given his status, and likely this could be a move to focus on in the summer.

