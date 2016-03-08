Kalinic full of praise for ‘crazy’’ Gattuso
12 October at 13:20Former AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic spoke to As and had words of praise for his ex manager Gennaro Gattuso: “I arrived at AC Milan when the season had already begun, I had many physical problems and injuries. AC Milan have a big club, they are used to win trophies and they will win more in the future. We had 11 new players last season and it took time to build a new team. I wish AC Milan all the best, they deserve to fight for the Champions League.”
“Gattuso is incredible, on and off the pitch. He smiles and laughs a lot but when we train he wants his players to work hard and do their best. He is crazy, in the good way. He puts pressure on you, Gattuso is a good person and I am sure AC Milan will go far with him.”
“When Simeone called me he said that I’d have played many games and that everybody would have chances to play.”
