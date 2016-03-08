Kalinic passes Atletico Madrid medical, announcement imminent
07 August at 16:40AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has passed his Atletico Madrid medical ahead of a move to the Los Rojiblancos.
Kalinic had landed in Madrid at about 9:30 in the morning earlier today after agreement about the transfer were reached yesterday. The fee is expected to lie in the region of 15 million euros and it is a permanent deal, instead of being a previously reported initial loan deal.
Kalinic has now passed his Atleti medical and an announcement from the club is expected later today.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments