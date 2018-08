AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has passed his Atletico Madrid medical ahead of a move to the Los Rojiblancos. Kalinic had landed in Madrid at about 9:30 in the morning earlier today after agreement about the transfer were reached yesterday. The fee is expected to lie in the region of 15 million euros and it is a permanent deal, instead of being a previously reported initial loan deal.Kalinic has now passed his Atleti medical and an announcement from the club is expected later today.