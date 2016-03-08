Kalinic's Altetico Madrid move imminent

After months of rumors and speculations, Nikola Kalinic seems on his way to Atletico Madrid according to Sky Sport.



As French striker Kevin Gameiro is departing from Atletico Madrid to Valencia, Milan's Kalinic could be heading soon to Spain.



Kalinic scored only six goals in his one season with the Diavolo, failing to meet the expectations of the board and the fans and now with Gonzalo Higuain joining the Rossoneri, the Croatian striker has no place in Gennaro Gattouso's squad.



Sky Sport reported that negotiations between the two clubs to finalize the move of the player have been positive, as the 30-year-old is set to join Diego Simeone's roaster.



Before joining Milan, Kalinic was a Fiorentina player and in his last season with La Viola he managed to bag 20 goals in Serie A and the Europa League, Simeone will be hoping the poacher will regain his form upon his move to Los Colchoneros.

