Kalinic’s Atleti medical today

SHOW GALLERY

After weeks of rumors and speculations, Atletico Madrid and AC have finally found an agreement regarding Nikola Kalinic.



The Croatian striker is set to have his medical today for the Atleti and is expected to join Los Colchoneros for a deal worth around €15 million.



Last campaign ended poorly for Kalinic as the forward was forced to leave the Croatian national team after the first game of the World Cup for disciplinary reasons and finished in sixth place with the Diavolo in the league.



The 30-year-old is leaving the Rossoneri after only one season in which he managed to score six goals, a figure that has caused huge disappointment between the Milan fans.



Now the player will join the two times Champions League finalists in the last decade and will be hoping to regain his form during his spell at Fiorentina as he fired 20 goals in Serie A and the Europa League in his last year with La Viola.

